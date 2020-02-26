|
David Cantrell passed away on February 21, at the age of 72. Retired entrepreneur and inventor, avid fisherman, and rabid Georgia Bulldog fan, David could often be found at the Clayton, Chick-fil-A enjoying his favorite vanilla Ice Dream. David has been a part of the Clayton community for thirty years and has served as a member of the Rabun Christian Food Ministry and supported Habitat for Humanity. He was often fleeced by his grandchildren in Texas Hold 'Em. David was a big talker, a joke teller, and a partner in crime to more than a few who refuse to give up their tales. He loved Mexican food, and his family thought he was sometimes clever. David loved to travel, which was good because he did a lot of it. His favorite spots were Vero Beach, Florida, Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He loved fishing anywhere he could find a body of water and fishing tackle. Winner of the Most Pleasing Smile of the White County High School graduating class of 1966, David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, and their children and grandchildren: Stephen and Karla Jacobs with Abby and Daniel; and Kyle and Betsy Cantrell with Jane. His siblings include Buford and Jeanie Kinsey, Roger and Loretta Slaton, Jack and Carol Westmoreland, Eva Cantrell, Wilma Dorsey, Ron and Helen Cantrell and his sisters-in-law Fran Gillespie and Betty Cochran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Claudine Cantrell. He will be missed by his gym buddies Howie Raby and Vance Vermilya, his breakfast buddies from the Liars' Table, and his trusty sidekick, Buddy Bear. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rabun Christian Food Ministry, P.O. Box 1955, Clayton, or The Place of Hope, Clayton Baptist Church, 87 S. Church St., Clayton. The family received friends on Monday, February 24, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton. A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday, February 25, at 1:00 p.m. at Clayton Baptist Church with a dessert reception to follow. Beck Funeral Home, Clayton, has care of arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 26, 2020