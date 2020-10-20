David G. McCall

Died October 17, 2020

David G. McCall, 45, of Toccoa, died Saturday, October 17th. Funeral services celebrating David's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 7 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in North Carolina at a day and time to be announced. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-6:45p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service.

Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton.

