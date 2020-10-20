1/
David G McCall
1975 - 2020
David G. McCall
Died October 17, 2020
David G. McCall, 45, of Toccoa, died Saturday, October 17th. Funeral services celebrating David's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 7 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in North Carolina at a day and time to be announced. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-6:45p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service.
Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
