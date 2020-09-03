David Kenneth Fowler

Died August 31, 2020

David Kenneth Fowler, age 67 of Demorest, died Monday, August 31st. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. All visitors are requested to observe guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control for social distancing. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.



