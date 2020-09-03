1/
David Kenneth Fowler
David Kenneth Fowler
Died August 31, 2020
David Kenneth Fowler, age 67 of Demorest, died Monday, August 31st. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. All visitors are requested to observe guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control for social distancing. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
