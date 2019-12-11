|
|
On Sunday, December 8, David Lawson Day, dearly loved family man and respected educator in Georgia for over 47 years, passed away at the age of 76. David was born on June 27, 1943, in Ripley, Mississippi, to Waitstill and Doris Day. After graduating high school, David received a basketball scholarship to Northeast Mississippi Junior College where he displayed a fierce outside jump shot. From there, he transferred to Harding College and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Biology. He then went on to obtain his Master of Education degree in Guidance and Counseling at Ole Miss. He began his teaching career at Dekalb County Schools where he also served as a basketball and tennis coach. David met his wife, Sherrill, while living in Atlanta; and they were married in 1968. After his time in Dekalb County, David was drafted to serve in the armed forces in the Air Force with NORAD. He was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he served for four years; and there his two children, Lesley and Bryan, were born at the Air Force Academy hospital. He and his family then returned to Georgia, and he continued his career in education in the Hall County School System at South Hall Middle School and Johnson High School. During this time David also pursued his Specialty in Administration and Supervision from the University of Georgia. He served as Counselor, Vocational Supervisor as well as a Vice Principal in South Hall County. His career in education did not end there. Upon retirement, he began working part time for Lanier Career Academy as a Counselor and then went on to Mountain Education High School at the Lumpkin County site. He was currently serving in his eighth year there as a part time Counselor and Mentor. David truly enjoyed sports and loved the time he spent coaching many of his son's basketball and baseball teams. David spent countless weekends in his younger adult years playing tennis with his friends and neighbors. His competitive spirit carried through to his card playing skills. Each of his grandkids can tell you who they would choose to have as their partner in the fierce Spades games played during Day family gatherings; that choice would always be Gramps! David was a huge fan of all things UGA as well as Ole Miss (when they weren't playing UGA). He also spent many hours cheering on the Atlanta Braves with his family and especially his son, son-in-law and two grandsons. David had an incredible memory and as his family can tell you, whenever you heard a "Hey Mr. Day," when out with him, David would almost always remember the student by name and even what year they came through his school. Anyone who knew Mr. Day, remembers his infectious smile and positive attitude. During David's retirement years, in addition to his part time work, he truly enjoyed caring for his daughter's three children after school. David never wanted to miss a sporting event, concert or theater show when any of the six Day grandkids were performing (which kept his social calendar very full). However, he and Sherrill did manage to fit in late night date nights for dinner at some of their favorite spots including IHOP, The Waffle House and Texas Roadhouse. David and Sherrill are members of First United Methodist Church where they had the joy of seeing both of their children married. David is preceded in death by his parents, Waitstill and Doris Day as well as his in-laws, Ted and Ellie Mae Hall. David helped care for his in-laws the last nine years of their lives as they lived with David and Sherrill. He will forever be remembered by his wife, Sherrill Hall Day. They had just recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. David will also be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lesley and husband Jon Congdon, and his son Bryan and wife Gina, as well as their children, David's grandchildren, Kaitley, Ellie and Brinson Congdon and Davis, Clara and Gracie Day. In addition, David will be forever remembered by his sisters Carole (Tom) Childers and Sharon Simmons as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, December 13, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park North-Riverside, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville. A celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville. The family will receive friends following the service in the Gathering Room. David's family would like to continue to spread David's passion for teaching and education. The David Day Memorial Fund has been established through the North Georgia Community Foundation. This fund will be used toward furthering the education of deserving students in the Hall County Area. Checks can be made to the North Georgia Community Foundation with the memo line the David Day Memorial Fund, mail to 615 Oak Street, Suite 1300. Gainesville. Online donations may be made at www.ngcf.org/donate (select the David Day Memorial Fund on the "choose a designation" drop down). Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 11, 2019