Died April 25, 2019

David Lee Tanner, age 70, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on April 25, 2019 of a sudden illness. He was in Summerton, South Carolina on one of his numerous fishing trips that he attended twice a year.

David will be dearly missed by many friends, and especially his siblings. He loved everyone he encountered; he never met a stranger. David graduated from South Hall High School in Gainesville in 1968. He went on to be a firefighter for the City of Gainesville for 23 years and was a member of the State of Georgia Firefighters Association. He was also a house painter for 32 years. David lived a life dedicated to Christ, as he was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia. He was active in the community and performed charity work for various organizations in his free time. He recognized that there were so many families in need, with children, especially during the holiday seasons, and proceeded to humbly give to these families and children during Christmas. Some of his other hobbies included hunting, hiking, square dancing, canoeing, taking walks, birdwatching, but most of all, he was an avid fisherman. David passed away doing what he loves most-fishing, and we quote him, "I have had a wondrous and fulfilling life. Thank you Lord!"

David is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Cecil Tanner and Pauline Thomason Tanner. He is survived by his many siblings that loved him very much: Ernest Sheldon Tanner (wife Linda) of Pine Mountain, GA, Betty Long (husband Melvin) of Gainesville, GA, Linda Tanner of Gainesville, GA, Kathy Parks (husband Gerald) of Gainesville, GA, Pam Tanner of Gainesville, GA, Ricky Tanner of Gainesville, GA, Janie Savage (husband Larry) of Lula, GA, Sandra Ozment (husband Jeff) of Buford, GA, and Judy Bates (husband Bill) of Hoschton, GA. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Taylor Ozment, Tory Ozment, Tatum Ozment, Adrianne Savage, James Adam Scoggins, Chad Eugene Smith, Zachary Tanner, Robin Martinez of Stewartstown, PA, Melissa Breighner of Glen Arm, MD, Kelley Tanner of Ellicott City, MD, and Matthew Tanner of Maryland.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many friends that David had in his lifetime. He cherished their friendships. A special thanks to all of the City of Gainesville Firefighters that played a part in David's life as a fireman, but most of all, as dear friends. Donations in David's memory can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

The family held a private graveside service on Sunday, May 5.

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary