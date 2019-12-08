Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
David Leroy Shadle


1935 - 2019
David Leroy Shadle Obituary
Mr. David Leroy Shadle, age 84 of Gainesville died Friday, December 6, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Barrow, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., December 9, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Ministers Carl Nelson and Connor Turpin will officiate. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, and 10:00 p.m. until 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Shadle was born June 5, 1935 to the late Clyde & Nellie Shadle in Oil City, Pennsylvania. Mr. Shadle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Shadle of Gainesville; children, Tom & Joann Shadle of Savannah, Bryan & Phyllis Shadle of Wrens, Philip & Sheralyn Shadle of Dawsonville, Brenda & Keith Brown of Dahlonega and Sharon & Leslie Turpin of Gainesville; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Shadle of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, Anna Crawford of Hampton, Virginia and Shirley Stearns of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Shadle and James Shadle. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 8, 2019
