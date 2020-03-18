Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map

David Lester Brown


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lester Brown Obituary
David Lester Brown, age 74 of Braselton, passed away on Monday, March 16. He was preceded in death by wife, Betty Tuck Brown; parents, Lester and Kathleen Brown; brothers, John, Danny, and Donald Brown; step-brother, Leon Brown; sister, Dot Smith; step-sisters, Vera Maddox, Effie Mae Sudderth. Mr. Brown is survived by daughter, Sonya (Joel) Turk, Flowery Branch; stepson, Jeff (Daphne) Boyd, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Jaden Turk, Peyton Boyd, Eli Boyd; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bug and Sue Tuck, Cleveland, Leon and Alicia Tuck, Dawsonville, Charles Tuck, Lawrenceville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Brown was born on March 19, 1945 in Buford. He was a 1965 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant at the Lakewood Plant after twenty-two years of service. Mr. Brown was a member of UAW Local34, and was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Phillips officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 18 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory of Buford. 770-932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -