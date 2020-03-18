|
|
David Lester Brown, age 74 of Braselton, passed away on Monday, March 16. He was preceded in death by wife, Betty Tuck Brown; parents, Lester and Kathleen Brown; brothers, John, Danny, and Donald Brown; step-brother, Leon Brown; sister, Dot Smith; step-sisters, Vera Maddox, Effie Mae Sudderth. Mr. Brown is survived by daughter, Sonya (Joel) Turk, Flowery Branch; stepson, Jeff (Daphne) Boyd, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Jaden Turk, Peyton Boyd, Eli Boyd; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bug and Sue Tuck, Cleveland, Leon and Alicia Tuck, Dawsonville, Charles Tuck, Lawrenceville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Brown was born on March 19, 1945 in Buford. He was a 1965 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant at the Lakewood Plant after twenty-two years of service. Mr. Brown was a member of UAW Local34, and was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Phillips officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 18 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory of Buford. 770-932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020