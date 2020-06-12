David Mark Moffit Jr.
David Mark Moffit, Jr.
Died June 7, 2020
David Mark Moffit, Jr., of Cumming, died Sunday, June 7. An outdoor service to celebrate his life will be held at the Macdonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming on June 20th. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 -11:00 AM, and the service will be held outdoors at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
