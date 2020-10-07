1/1
David Nichols "Nick" Moore
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Nichols "Nick" Moore, age 79, of Gainesville, GA passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on October 3, 2020 following a recent illness.

Nick was born in Miami, FL on September 1, 1941. He grew up in Atlanta and moved to Gainesville, GA in 1969. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the Army, he spent several years as a flight instructor and corporate pilot before joining the Gainesville Police Department. He retired from the Gainesville Police Department after 23 years of service in various divisions and helping to establish the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his grandchildren and dogs and pursuing various hobbies. He was an active member of Northlake Baptist Church.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy, of 54 years. Sons & Daughters-in-Law: Derek and Amy Moore of Gainesville, GA and Nolan and Kim Moore of Maysville, GA. Grandchildren: Leah, Benjamin, Ally, and Emi. He is also survived by his brother & sister-in-law, Lowell & Diane Moore of Lake Helen, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Dave & Guyolin (Nichols) Moore.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Northlake Baptist Church.
Interment will be private at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

The family requests that donations be made to:
Northlake Baptist Church
4823 Thompson Bridge Road
Gainesville, GA 30506
770-536-7338
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Northlake Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved