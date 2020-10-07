David Nichols "Nick" Moore, age 79, of Gainesville, GA passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on October 3, 2020 following a recent illness.
Nick was born in Miami, FL on September 1, 1941. He grew up in Atlanta and moved to Gainesville, GA in 1969. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the Army, he spent several years as a flight instructor and corporate pilot before joining the Gainesville Police Department. He retired from the Gainesville Police Department after 23 years of service in various divisions and helping to establish the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his grandchildren and dogs and pursuing various hobbies. He was an active member of Northlake Baptist Church.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy, of 54 years. Sons & Daughters-in-Law: Derek and Amy Moore of Gainesville, GA and Nolan and Kim Moore of Maysville, GA. Grandchildren: Leah, Benjamin, Ally, and Emi. He is also survived by his brother & sister-in-law, Lowell & Diane Moore of Lake Helen, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Dave & Guyolin (Nichols) Moore.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Northlake Baptist Church.
Interment will be private at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
The family requests that donations be made to:
Northlake Baptist Church
4823 Thompson Bridge Road
Gainesville, GA 30506
770-536-7338
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.