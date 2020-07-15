David Price Reesman

Died July 2, 2020

David Price Reesman, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at age 94. Dave was born on February 6, 1926, in LaPlata, Missouri, to Ralph Randall and Mary Winston Price Reesman. He was known as 'Price' to his older brother Ken and sister Ellen Ruth. On May 18, 1953, Dave married his beautiful wife, Ione Beals.

David was a WWII Veteran, serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Transportation Corps in India from 1944-1946. After his discharge, he attended the University of California at Berkeley, receiving a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics in 1950.

Following graduation, he joined Swift & Co and began an illustrious 49 year career in the poultry and egg industry. His work at Swift took him to both Northern and Southern California; Kearny, NE; Chicago, IL; and Grinnell, IA; finally arriving in Gainesville, GA, in 1963. He left Swift in 1966 to work for the USDA, and then was recruited to Computone, an early cutting-edge computer data company. In 1974, he joined Urner-Barry Publications as a Partner, and moved to Toms River, NJ. Ten years later he returned to Gainesville with United Egg Producers, retiring as General Manager in 2000.

He was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, GA, serving as Elder.

Dave had a passion for his family, family history, and creative writing, was an avid appreciator of drum and bugle corps, and was a competitive swimmer at Gainesville College well into his 80's, inspiring a younger generation. He was known as a gregarious person with a kind and compassionate spirit and had a gift for connecting with people of all ages. He had an infectious laugh that will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Ione; children Rebecca Ann Reesman Braselton of Gainesville, David Kevin Reesman and wife Laura of Lawrenceville, James Beals Reesman and wife Memorie of Dacula, Robyn Randall Reesman Duff and husband Iain of Signal Mountain, TN; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at LaPlata Cemetery in LaPlata, MO.

A memorial service in Gainesville, GA, will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

First Presbyterian Church

800 S Enota Drive

Gainesville, GA 30501.

Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to:

Ione Reesman

The Phoenix at Lake Lanier

2601 Thompson Bridge Rd

Gainesville, GA 30501

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

