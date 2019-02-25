May 14, 1960-Feb. 23, 2019



David Randall Wallen, 58, of Gainesville, died Saturday evening (February 23, 2019) at home following a short illness. David was born on May 14, 1960 in Kingsport, TN. His parents were Delmer Sr. and Jean Wallen. It was fitting that David's first full day in heaven was on the Lord's Day, as this was the day he most treasured, worshipping the Lord Jesus in the company of His people at Westminster Church (PCA), where Mr. Wallen served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and Trail Life Troopmaster.



Mr. Wallen was a loving, devoted husband and father. He was an alumnus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and a dedicated lifelong Tennessee Volunteer. He was a Boy Scout in his youth and later in his life was the Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 46 in Calhoun, GA. He was instrumental in the founding of Trail Life USA Troop GA-0046 and acted as a father figure to several of the Trailmen. He will be missed by all who had the joy of knowing him.



He was a dedicated ruling elder, 'church man,' and brother in Christ, and his service to the Lord was and is a testament to the grace and provision of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. He loved the Lord and really wanted to advance God's kingdom through the church.



David is preceded in death by his father Delmer Wallen, Sr. and brother Delmer Wallen, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Catherine Wallen, three children (Chase, Will, and Katie) of Gainesville, mother Jean Wallen, and sister Donna Bailey.



The Rev. Dr. Stacey M. Cox will officiate Mr. Wallen's memorial service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Westminster Church (PCA) in Gainesville, GA. Visitation to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trail Life Troop GA-0046 c/o Westminster Church, 1397 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501.



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019