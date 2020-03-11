|
Mr. David "Roy" Freeman, passionately known as "Pop", was born on June 17, 1924, and passed away at the age of 95 on March 1, at his home in Gainesville, Georgia. Roy was a World War II veteran and served in the United States Navy as a Fire Controlman 3rd Class on the USS Terror (CM-5). Terror was a fleet minelayer of the U.S. Navy, and the only minelayer of the fleet built specifically for minelaying during World War II. Roy is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law: David and Tammie Freeman of Maysville, Georgia; Donnie and Dawn Freeman of Cumming, Georgia; and Terry and Charlene Freeman of Auburn, Georgia. "Pop" was also blessed with six grandchildren: Courtney Pope of Apex, North Carolina; Amanda Olson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rebecca Freeman of Maysville, Georgia; Branden Freeman of Auburn, Georgia; Samantha Freeman of Spring City, Pennsylvania; and David Freeman of Maysville, Georgia. A host of nephews, nieces and cousins also dearly loved Pop and will miss him greatly. Roy is also survived by his dog and best friend, Leeza, who sorely misses him. For the last 5 years, she had been his constant companion and they loved each other dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Anna Juanita Vincent Freeman, as well as his twin brothers, Reese and Richard Freeman. The family will have a graveside service on Saturday, March 14, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Roy "Pop" Freeman to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia where he adopted his beloved Leeza. www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 11, 2020