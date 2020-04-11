Home

David Rulon Miller Obituary
David Rulon Miller, age 88, of Hoschton, GA, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the current health care situation concerning the Coronavirus, and the travel & gathering restrictions imposed, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020
