David Rulon Miller, age 88, of Hoschton, GA, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the current health care situation concerning the Coronavirus, and the travel & gathering restrictions imposed, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020