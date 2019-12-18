Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel at Lanier Village Estates
David S. Walker, Jr., age 91 passed at Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville on November 13. Dave worked for the telephone company his entire career and retired in the early 1990s as the Bell South's top Government Relations Executive in Florida. He had an unparalleled record of success in connection with legislative issues of interest to the company. Dave was also involved in a number of professional, civic and charitable organizations, including holding senior leadership roles with the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Easter Seals and the United Way. He was a long-time Chairman of the Florida State Directors for the Orange Bowl Committee. Dave and Dot, who pre-deceased him in 2016, were some of the earliest residents in Harbor Pointe in Gainesville. They were unofficially known as the Mayor and First Lady of Harbor Point when they lived there. They moved to LVE in 2015. Dot passed in 2016. Dave was a Navy veteran. He is survived by his three sons, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Lanier Village Estates at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville. 770-297-6200. Online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019
