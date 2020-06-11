David Wayne McCord
Died June 8, 2020
David Wayne McCord, 41, of Dawsonville died Monday June 8. Funeral service, Saturday, June 13, 11 o'clock, Juno Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.