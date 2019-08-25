|
|
David Wayne Weikel
May 7, 1957-August 23, 2019
Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of David Wayne Weikel on
August 23, at his home in Gainesville, Georgia, surrounded by his loving
family, at the age of 62, after an extremely hard-fought battle with pancreatic
cancer.
He was born on May 7, 1957 in Aurora, Illinois. He was retired from IBM and then
worked for United States Congressman Tom Graves. David had a passion for
photography and had served as a photographer for the University of Georgia
football team. He did this in spite of the fact that he loved his Auburn Tigers! He
was a member of Gainesville Masonic Lodge #219 F& AM.
With great appreciation to his music mentor, Tim Huffman, David was an avid
guitar player. He used his love of guitar to serve as a member of the Gainesville
First United Methodist Church Modern Worship praise team. He also enjoyed
playing in his band "Fowl Play" with his dear friends, Brian Cunningham, Henry
Troutman, and Tim Scully.
David leaves behind a dedicated and loving wife Beth, children Sarah (Zachary)
Myers, Rebecca Weikel, Elizabeth, Maggie and Bill Hood. Sisters Samantha
Weikel Johnstone, Dianna Weikel Hasson, and Kathleen James and brothers Doug
Weikel and Robert James, Jr. Mother-in-law Linda Samples Buffington. Sister-in-
law Ginger (Todd) Folger. Aunts and uncles Bev and Rex Weikel, Gary and Val
Weikel and Marlene Weikel Siglin. Lifelong friends Bryan and June Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Kenneth Weikel, his mother
Kathleen Siglin James, his step-mother Ruthanne McManus Weikel, and infant
sister, Cindy Weikel.
A celebration of his life will take place at Gainesville First United Methodist
Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA on Wednesday, August 28
at 12pm. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the
service.
"Blessed is the man who remains steadfast, who has persevered under trial, who
has fought the good fight, for when he has stood the test, when he has finished the
race, and has kept the faith, he will receive the crown of life, which God has
promised to those who love him." – James 1:12
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gainesville First United
Methodist Church Modern Music Ministry 2780 Thompson Bridge Road
Gainesville, Georgia 30506 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 25, 2019