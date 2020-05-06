Dawn Elain Waid
Died May 1, 2020
Dawn Elain Waid, age 24, of Cornelia, died Friday, May 1. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2020.