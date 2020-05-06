Or Copy this URL to Share

Dawn Elain Waid

Died May 1, 2020

Dawn Elain Waid, age 24, of Cornelia, died Friday, May 1. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.

