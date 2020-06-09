Dean Holcomb
Died June 3, 2020
On June 3 at 10.30 AM holding his wife's hand Dean Holcomb, loving husband and brother, had entered eternal life in his home in Lillian, Alabama at the young age of 72.
Born on February 2, 1948 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Dean was the oldest of two children.
Dean, an Aquarius, proved true that he was born under the sign of water and loved life around water from scuba diving to cave diving to sailboat racing. Sailing was his lifelong true passion that he mastered to almost perfection. He was a member of Pensacola Yacht Club, and a past member of Atlanta Inland Sailing Club, Lake Lanier Sailing Club, and Southern Sailing Club.
Dean was a handyman extraordinaire and generous friend who never feared a project and was always available to help. Dean was passionate about everything he got involved in, whether it was home improvement, boat rigging, playing golf or travelling. He lived his life to the fullest, never a dull moment around him; he had a witty humor and an utterly charming personality.
Dean was preceded in death by his late wife Joan, his parents Ed and Evelyn.
Dean is survived by his wife Dee, sister Constance (Connie) Sears and his long-time feline travel companion Spot.
A funeral service was held in Robertsdale, AL at Mack Funeral Home on Sunday June 7, visitation at 2 pm followed by service performed by Reverend Daniel Randall at 2.30 pm.
Graveside Services will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Sandra Skinner will officiate. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dean can be made to American Cancer Society.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch is in charge of local arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.