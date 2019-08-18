|
Deanna Swindle Milledge, "Dee,"
Died August 3, 2019
Deanna Swindle Milledge, "Dee," passed away on August 3 at age 82. She had a sing-song voice, a love of birds, cats, and coastal Georgia. More broadly, she was a preservationist of wild and domestic life, an active, supportive citizen and member of her community, and a character in equal portions of sympathy, tickled amusement, and gracious sociability. She leaves two daughters, Lisa Ann Milledge and Lucy Milledge Katz of Atlanta; Robert and John Milledge of Birmingham, AL, her sons of her recently departed husband of 57 years, Dr. Robert D. Milledge; as well as her son-in-law, Ted Katz; daughter-in-law Tammie Milledge; four Milledge grandkids: Aaron, Sara, Tristen, and Marisa; three Katz grandkids: Emma, Ben, and Bronwyn; and two cats: Button and Ringo.
Dee was the most affable of people, widely curious, generous and encouraging, and as unflaggingly positive as could ever be. She was a spirit without complaint and a dear and lasting companion who made and kept friends everywhere she went, from childhood, neighborhood, healthcare work, churches, and volunteer associations, to trips, tours, and expeditions around the world. She was notoriously talented and industrious at domestic arts, particularly cooking and needlecraft. At Christmas, the world around Dee awaited her miraculous eggnog. With similarly semi-magical inferences, Dee grew supermarket basil seedlings into shrub-sized herbal wonders that graced pastas, salads, and dinner guest to-go sacks all the summer long. One could say life was forever Summer in her company. She will be dearly missed. A service in her memory will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 5, at the Mary Gay House, 716 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA. Arrangements by Wages and Sons, Lawrenceville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2019