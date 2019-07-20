Deborah A. "Debbie" Krewson

September 25 1954-July 17, 2019

(née Dopp), age 64, loving partner and fiancé of Charles Ponder, mother of Thomas (Patricia), Kyle (Megan) and Tanna Krewson. Dear grandmother of Connor, Caitlin, Samuel, Isabelle, Gabriel and Sophia. Treasured sister of David Dopp (Diana), Linda Gillot (Edgar), and Susan Seymour (James). Survived by her mother Hazel Dopp and predeceased by her father Maurice Dopp. Loved and cherished by so many more friends and family. A Celebration of Debbie's Life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2-5 pm, at her workplace - the University of North Georgia Gainesville Campus Student Center, Mathis Drive (Lot O), Oakwood, Georgia. Flowers can be sent to the attention of Linda Gillot at 3400 Sweet Plumb Trace, Gainesville Georgia 30504. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Debbie's , the University of North Georgia Food Pantry by clicking "GIVE" at https://unggive.org/, select "Choose One or More Areas to Make a Difference", and search for "Food Pantry". "Your candle burned out long before your legend ever did."

