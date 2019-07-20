Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
University of North Georgia Gainesville Campus Student Center
Mathis Drive (Lot O
Oakwood, GA
View Map
Deborah A. Krewson


1954 - 2019
Deborah A. Krewson Obituary
Deborah A. "Debbie" Krewson
September 25 1954-July 17, 2019
Deborah A. "Debbie" Krewson
(née Dopp), age 64, loving partner and fiancé of Charles Ponder, mother of Thomas (Patricia), Kyle (Megan) and Tanna Krewson. Dear grandmother of Connor, Caitlin, Samuel, Isabelle, Gabriel and Sophia. Treasured sister of David Dopp (Diana), Linda Gillot (Edgar), and Susan Seymour (James). Survived by her mother Hazel Dopp and predeceased by her father Maurice Dopp. Loved and cherished by so many more friends and family. A Celebration of Debbie's Life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2-5 pm, at her workplace - the University of North Georgia Gainesville Campus Student Center, Mathis Drive (Lot O), Oakwood, Georgia. Flowers can be sent to the attention of Linda Gillot at 3400 Sweet Plumb Trace, Gainesville Georgia 30504. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Debbie's , the University of North Georgia Food Pantry by clicking "GIVE" at https://unggive.org/, select "Choose One or More Areas to Make a Difference", and search for "Food Pantry". "Your candle burned out long before your legend ever did."
Those desiring to leave online condolences may do so at www.littledavenport.com
Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory
355 Dawsonville Hwy.
Gainesville, Ga. 30501
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 20, 2019
