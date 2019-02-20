|
|
|
Ms. Deborah Ann Kahle, age 70 of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Ms. Kahle was born Feb. 15, 1949 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Richard Kahle and Thelma Evelyn King Weber. She retired from Clerk of Courts Office with Hall County Government and was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Danny Richard Kahle and John Percival Kahle.
Ms. Kahle is survived by her sons, Danny Richard Spear of Dawsonville and Eric Douglas Spear of Concord, North Carolina, grandchildren, Matthew Richard Spear and Jacob Spear, ex-husband, Robert Douglas Spear and his wife, Cheryl Spear of Concord, North Carolina, sister, Charlene K. Friedman of Los Angeles, California, nephew, Madison J. Friedman of Sydney, Australia, 1 niece, 3 nephews and other family and friends.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More