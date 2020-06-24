Deborah Denise White
Died June 21, 2020
Deborah Denise White, age 70, of Flowery Branch, died Sunday, June 21. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Died June 21, 2020
Deborah Denise White, age 70, of Flowery Branch, died Sunday, June 21. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.