Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deborah Jane  ‘DJ” (Thacker) Ivy


1959 - 2019
Deborah Jane  ‘DJ” (Thacker) Ivy Obituary
Deborah Jane  'DJ" (Thacker) Ivy
May 26, 1959-July 5, 2019
Mrs. Deborah Jane 'DJ" (Thacker) Ivy, age 60, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband, Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Interment will be private.
Deborah was born May 26, 1959, in Decatur, Georgia, the daughter of Sandra (Morris) Thacker and the late Carlos Ray Thacker, Sr. She was a Division Manager for Hillcrest Foods and Waffle House, INC. of Gainesville for over 30 years.
This exceptional lady is survived by her husband, Billy Ivy of Gainesville; the "wonder cat", Sidney Aloysius Ivy; son, Anthony Morgan (Katie); granddaughter, Avery Morgan; brothers, Robert Thacker, Ray Thacker; sister, Melissa Thacker; and a beloved multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. DJ will be remembered for her loyalty, honesty, integrity and exceptional work ethic by the many co-workers and employees she influenced through the years. The family wishes to thank all of these and to ask her to be remembered as they perform their duties, just like she would.
Additionally we would like to acknowledge Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the wonderful and caring doctors, nurses and hospice professionals, who took care of our angel like she was their own family. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. Gainesville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 6, 2019
