Debra Ann Bennett

Died October 13, 2020

Debra Ann Bennett, 55, of Sugar Hill, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store