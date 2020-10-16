1/
Debra Ann Bennett
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Debra Ann Bennett
Died October 13, 2020
Debra Ann Bennett, 55, of Sugar Hill, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2020.
