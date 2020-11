Or Copy this URL to Share

Deloris Ann Tredway

Died November 5, 2020.

Deloris Ann Tredway, 65, of Maysville died Thursday, November 5th. Family received friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 8th at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10th at High Lawn Funeral Home, Oakhill, WV. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM up until service time at High Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

