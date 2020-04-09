|
After a long, valiant battle with an extended illness, Denise Allan Cameron entered into eternal rest on April 2, at Emory University Hospital. Denise was born in Gainesville on November 19, 1957, to Joyce Lester Allan and Grady Allan. On January 14, 1989, she married the love of her life, Mark Cameron.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Cameron; daughter and son-in-law, Allison Merritt Bickers and Ross Bickers, Jr; grandsons, Ross Bickers, III and Elliot Bickers; mother-in-law, Jean Brennen Cameron; dear aunt and uncle, Dolores Lester Chandler and Harold Chandler; uncle and aunt, Jack Patman and Louise Lester; brother, Mark Allan; brother, Don Allan (Emily); sister, Karen Renee Allan Walters (Ernie); brother, Chris Allan; dear sisters-in-law, Suzanne Flowers, Marilyn Joyner (Fred), Janice Cobb (Clift), and Barbara Cameron; brother-in-law, Jimmy Cameron (Betsy); and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Lester Allan and Grady Revere Allan; dear friend and sister-in-law Carole Watson Allan; grandparents, D.P and Betty Wade Lester, and Charlton and Bessie Jordan Allan.
Denise was a graduate of North Georgia College with a degree in Accounting. She began her career in the accounting department at Dutch Quality House and soon found her joy working in logistics. Most of her career was with Wayne Farms as the Director of Logistics and Inventory Management, where she was known for being direct, intelligent, and blazing a trail as one of few women at her level in the 1980s and 1990s. She was a passionate advocate for many and found much joy in mentoring others throughout her career.
While excelling at work, Denise enjoyed and prioritized a rich family life. Her greatest joy was time spent with her husband, Mark. They enjoyed traveling, always enjoying wonderful restaurants and food along the way, and spending time on Lake Lanier. She was known to show up at her daughter's childhood tee-ball practice straight from the office and later, traveling far and wide to support her daughter's Presbyterian College tennis team. Her role as "Gigi" to her grandsons brought abundant joy in the last six years of her life. Though she had many talents, she will be well-remembered for the joy she brought entertaining people at her home, including many wonderful Thanksgivings of forty or more gregarious family members, and many wonderful dinners for friends.
Mark and Allison wish to thank the many family and friends that supported Denise throughout her six-year illness. We are grateful for the phenomenal care of the physicians and nurses of Emory University Hospital, especially Dr. John Galloway's team, Dorothy Doughty, the nurses of 10E, team of the 5T South ICU, and the hospice team.
A memorial celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Good News at Noon in Gainesville, Georgia at http://www.goodnewsatnoon.org/donate/ or PO Box 1577 Gainesville, GA 30503.
