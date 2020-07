Or Copy this URL to Share

Denise Parker Boggs

Died July 7, 2020

Denise Parker Boggs, age 67 yrs., of Lawrenceville, died Tuesday, July 7. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 10th at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford. Interment will be at Duncan Creek Congregational Church Cemetery, Buford. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9th from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.

