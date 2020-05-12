Denna Jean Kennamer

Died May 9, 2020

Denna Jean Kennamer, 93, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, May 9.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 13, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL. Reverend Mark Seanor will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Born on August 17, 1926, in Grove Oak, AL she was the daughter of the late Asbury and Bessie Evers Fossett. She was an administrative assistant with Redstone Arsenal and a member of First Baptist Church of Huntsville, AL.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kennamer is preceded in death by her husband, Robert"Bob" Kennamer.

Mrs. Kennamer is survived by her daughter and son in law, Linda and Faron Thompson of Gainesville; grandsons, Roan Thompson, Jack Thompson both of Gainesville; and sister, Louise Fossett of Albertville, AL.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

