Dennis Gordon Lieburn
Dennis Gordon Lieburn
August 15, 2020
Dennis Gordon Lieburn, 72, of Gainesville, formerly of Racine, WI, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Dean Lieburn, his sister Ruth Elaine White, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from high school in 1965, served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1975, and worked as an industrial maintenance electrician until retirement.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
