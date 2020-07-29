1/
Dennis Lane "DL" Mealor Sr.
Dennis ""DL"" Lane Mealor, Sr.
Died July 25, 2020
Dennis ""DL"" Lane Mealor, Sr., age 97, of Nicholson, died Saturday, July 25. A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 29, for immediate family only, will be held at Providence Baptist Church, Pocataligo. Friends, family and community members are asked to line the procession route between 1:30 to 1:45 pm on Hwy. 98, with parking at Madison Street Baptist Church, with American Flags in honor of this WWII Veteran. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
