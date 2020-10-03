1/
Rev. Denver Kimbrell
1935 - 2020
REV. DENVER KIMBRELL
Died September 30, 2020.
Rev. Denver Kimbrell, age 85, of Alto, died Wednesday, September 30th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2pm, October 3, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grant- Reeves Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 3, 2020.
