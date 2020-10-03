REV. DENVER KIMBRELL

Died September 30, 2020.

Rev. Denver Kimbrell, age 85, of Alto, died Wednesday, September 30th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2pm, October 3, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grant- Reeves Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.



