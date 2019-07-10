February 26, 1991-July 8, 2019

Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, of Gainesville passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Free Chapel with Rev. Thomas Jordan and Rev. Beau Robson officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday July 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Born on February 26, 1991 Deputy Dixon was the son of Fred Dixon III and Jada Riley Dixon of Gainesville. He was a deputy with the Hall County Sheriff Office for three years and of the Baptist faith.

Deputy Dixon is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Gary Riley and grandmother, Kay Dixon.

Deputy Dixon is survived by his wife, Stephanie Dixon; sons, Colt Dixon, Caden Dixon; parents, Fred Dixon III and Jada Dixon; brothers, Fred Zachary Dixon IV and wife Kayla, Jeremy Dixon and fiancé Cassie; nephew, Camden Dixon; grandfather, Fred Dixon Jr. and wife, Nancy; grandmother and grandfather Linda and Rev. Thomas (Tommy) Jordan; father in law, Thomas Pierce; mother in law, Sharon Morris; sister in law, Heather Johnson; brother in law, Colby Johnson and a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 10, 2019