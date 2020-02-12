|
Mr. Derek Zinkhon, age 73, of Gainesville passed away Friday, February 7. There will be a time of Celebrating Derek's Life on Thursday, February 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Derek was born November 23, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois to the late John Casper & Ida Mae Zinkhon. He was the Worldwide Technical Director for Cargill, Inc., where he retired after 43 years, with his proudest work accomplishments surrounding his work with the McDonald's Business Unit. He loved fishing, camping, gaming and traveling in his RV. He enjoyed his wood working shop and making sure all his bird feeders were kept full. Derek is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ramona Zinkhon; son, Darren Zinkhon; daughters, Anjanette Zinkhon and Paige Deibler; and sister & brother-in-law, Janice & Philip Brown all of Gainesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles Warren Zinkhon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 795 N Gatewood Rd NE, Atlanta, www.armhc.org or Hall County Animal Shelter, www.hallcounty.org/281/Donations Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020