DeWayne Thomas
DeWayne Thomas
Died May 26, 2020
DeWayne Thomas, age 80, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 26. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, in Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
