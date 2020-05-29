Or Copy this URL to Share

DeWayne Thomas

Died May 26, 2020

DeWayne Thomas, age 80, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 26. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, in Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

