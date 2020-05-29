DeWayne Thomas
Died May 26, 2020
DeWayne Thomas, age 80, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 26. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, in Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died May 26, 2020
DeWayne Thomas, age 80, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 26. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, in Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.