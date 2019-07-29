|
Ms. Diana (Jester) Dean, age 77, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Diana was born February 7, 1942 in Richmond, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ronald Jester and Margaret (Hinshaw) Jester. She graduated from High Point High School before continuing college at University of Texas, El Paso. In 1974, Diana moved to Georgia. In 1994 she moved to Hall County to head the Hall Clean Council. Her last position was with Hall County Fire Department, Public Relation/ Communications Director, a job that she especially enjoyed.
Diana suffered with R.A. most of her life but that didn't deter her bright smile and positive attitude. Most people didn't realize she even had a chronic disease. She loved politics and kept up with every situation. Another love of her life was basketball and her favorite team was the University of N.C Tarheels, she also loved spending time with her two daughters and 4 grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Bill) Frazier, of Gainesville and Christie (Anthony) Porcaro of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Jordan Frazier, Jessica Frazier, Morgan Frazier, and Vincent (Vince) Porcaro; her sweet sisters, Gloria Hatchel; Janice (Jimmy) Moon and Sandy (Carroll) Weakley and her wonderful brother, Ronald (Regina) Jester; several nieces and nephews that she enjoyed spending time with each one.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the 1355 Peachtree Street 6th floor Atlanta, GA 30309.
The family wishes to thank everyone who helped with her care, especially the care staff at Phoenix at Lake Lanier.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 29, 2019