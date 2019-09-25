|
|
Diane Elizabeth Ramthun, age 66, of Buford, Georgia, died Tuesday, September 17. For public service information, please email [email protected] She is preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret Gunn; brothers Jeffery Gunn, Donald Gunn; sister Margaret Rowin; and nephew Jeremy Holbeck. Diane will be greatly missed by her husband James "Jim" Ramthun; sons Charles Holman of Buford GA, Joey Holman of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren Cayden and Brooks Holman; step-children Alex Ramthun (Amy), Amelia Solon (John); step-grandchildren Samantha Ramthun, Evan Solon, Blake Solon; siblings Linda Crandal of Milton, WI, Carol Holmbeck of Harvard, IL, Bill Gunn (Sheila) of Edgerton, WI, twin Deborah Oakley of Demorest, GA, John Gunn (Jill) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Joel Gunn (Kathie) of Janesville, WI, Daniel Gunn of Plover, WI, Dennis Gunn (Ronda) of Janesville, WI; 17 nieces and nephews; and 12 great nieces and nephews. Diane was born and raised in Janesville, WI and moved to GA at the age of 22. Throughout her years, she valued courage, hard work, a good sense of humor, and loyalty. She came to know the Lord in her final stage of life and was surrounded by those who loved her when she passed. Diane will always be known for her effortless charm, cool, and willingness to help whoever was in need. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, and friend. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 25, 2019