Diane Nettles Smits

Died March 22, 2020

Diane Nettles Smits, age 75, of Sugar Hill, died Sunday, March 22. A memorial service will be held on July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on July 18 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks will be provided by the family. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store