Diane Nettles Smits, age 75, of Sugar Hill, died Sunday, March 22. A memorial service will be held on July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on July 18 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks will be provided by the family. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
