Dianne (Barnett) Brookins
1941 - 2020
Mrs. Dianne Barnett Brookins, 79, of Hubbard Street, Bowersville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Friendship Health and Rehab, Cleveland GA.
Born on November 8, 1941 in Atlanta GA, she was the daughter of the late John Barnett and Jessie Pauline Tucker Barnett. Mrs. Brookins worked for the State of Georgia Ombudsman Program. She was retired from Legacy Link as director of the long term care program. She also was a member of the Peachcrest Baptist Church in Decatur, GA
Survivors include her children: Barry Brookins (Pam) of Sartell MN, Rebecca Wandrisco of Birmingham AL, Kathleen Berg (Ralph) of Gainesville GA and Kevin Brookins of Bowersville GA; one brother: Tony Barnett of Richmond VA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Brookins was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Floyd E. Brookins.
Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation or service at this time. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.
A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at a later date by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hart County Humane Society, PO Box 1062, Hartwell, GA or Hart County Animal Rescue, PO Box 45, Hartwell, GA 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
(770) 983-7351
