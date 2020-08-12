Dominic Anthony Vigliotti

Died August 8, 2020

Dominic Anthony Vigliotti, age 88, of Braselton and formerly of Bradford, PA, died Saturday, August 8th. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 16th at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held with military honors 10:30 AM, Friday, August 21st at Mandarin Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, August 16th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

