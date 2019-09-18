Home

Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Don "Magee" McGhee


1936 - 2019
Don "Magee" McGhee Obituary
Don "Magee" McGhee, age, 83 of Commerce, passed away Saturday September 14, at his residence.

Mr. McGhee was born August 25, 1936, in Atlanta to the late Royce & Ruby Edwards McGhee. He was retired from Con-Agra after 30 years of service as a diesel mechanic. Mr. McGhee was a Master Mason with the Gainesville Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his friends at deer camp. The greatest joy was spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his wife, Latrelle Haynes McGhee, twin brother, Ronald McGhee, brother, Billy "Pop" McGhee & sisters, Landis Smith & Joyce Parks.

Survivors include, sons & daughters-in-law, Scott and Tina McGhee, Chuck and Kim McGhee; daughter & son-in-law, Lynn and Mike Smith; brother, Sid McGhee; sister Alice McGhee; grandchildren, Brian McGhee, Ashley McGhee, Hunter McGhee, Christy Maynard, Kristina Turner, Nicole Taylor, Stefanie Rogers, and Meghan Wallace; 20 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17,at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Smith and Mr. Johnny Burkett officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, at the funeral home.

Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Don "Magee" McGhee.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 18, 2019
