Don Phillip Satterfield, age 60, lifelong resident of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.



Memorial services are scheduled for 6: p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 prior to the service.



He was born February 28, 1959 and was the son of the late James Satterfield and Mama Belle Gilstrap. He is also preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Saye.

Don is survived by his sons, Dillion Satterfield and Dalton Satterfield; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlotte and Fred Saye of Gainesville, Marie and Noah Lee of Dahlonega, Shirley and Al Work of Berkeley Lake, Joyce and Roger Parrish of Gainesville and brother and sister-in-law Mike and Fay Satterfield of Hanesville, N.C.



Don was an accomplished sportsman at North Hall High School, playing both basketball and baseball. His love and dedication to the games excelled him to many sport achievements, awards and records that still stand today.



Don was also an avid hunter, which came naturally to him, as this was a family tradition. Don raised champion foxhounds, beagles and bird dogs bringing home hundreds of trophies from local, state and national competition events staged across the US.



Don was co-owner of Satterfield's Sporting Goods which brought him in contact with thousands of like-minded patrons. His natural instinct for sports and hunting forged trusting relationships and fostered lifetime friendships with many that visited the store.



Don had many talents. His best talent was honesty and his second-best talent was salesmanship. If you needed a car or truck there was only one person to see and that was Don Satterfield. Chances are almost everyone in North East Georgia either purchased a vehicle or knew someone who purchased a vehicle from Don.



Don was a true believer in Christ Our Lord. He practiced that in the way he treated others. He was always thoughtful, always polite, always generous, always humble and always gracious to those he loved. He never had a bad thing to say about those around him and he would never let you say anything bad about anybody either.



Don's genuine quality was his friendship. He has many friends and for those who knew and understood him, they loved him for who and what he was. This itself is a true testament to his character, dedication, devotion and loyalty he exhibited to his friends.



Don's greatest joy in life was his son's Dalton and Dillion. His love for them had no bounds; his love for his family and friends was endless. His greatest hope was hope itself, hope in life, hope in faith of God, hope in family and hope in love.



As we sing in celebration of his life, our eyes may fill with tears, our hearts may fill with sorrow but our being overflows with joy knowing that my friend Don, your friend Don, our friend Don has ascended into the hands of the Farther.



"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen." Hebrews 11:1