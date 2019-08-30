|
Mr. Donald Edward Hensley, age 79, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, at The Oaks at Scenic View, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Norman Philbeck and Rev. Sam Parson will officiate. The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mr. Hensley was born November 17, 1939, to the late Joe & Lois Hensley in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A veteran of the United States Army Reserve, he was a member of Christ Place Church, who enjoyed all sports, especially fishing and golf. Mr. Hensley lived in Toccoa for 20 years and was retired from Belk after 40 years, having worked in Toccoa for 19 years and Gainesville for 21 years.
Mr. Hensley is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gwen Thomas Hensley of Flowery Branch; son, Gregg Hensley of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Donnie Hensley and Tanner Hensley of Gainesville; and niece & husband, Leanne & Colin Pressley of Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Hensley; and sisters. JoAnn Hensley and Frances Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, www.alz.org
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 30, 2019