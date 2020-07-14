Donald Hugh Burruss
Died July 14, 2020
Donald Hugh Burruss, 71, of Cumming, died Tuesday, July 14. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The funeral service may be viewed from his on-line obituary at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.