Donald Joseph "Joe" Carroll, age 78 of Gainesville passed away Friday, February 28, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Marshall Dale will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 1, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on April 25, 1941 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late Lewis and Nelliree Morgan Carroll. He was retired from Lucent Technology where he was a machinist. Mr. Carroll was a veteran of the United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Forty and Eight Voiture, Fraternal order of the Eagles – Aerie 4452 and the American Legion Post 7. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carroll is preceded in death by his brothers, Clinton Carroll and Jerry Byrd Carroll. Mr. Carroll is survived by his sister, Doris Carroll; sister and brother in law, Juanita and Harry Haynes; sister, Elaine Dean; brothers, Larry Carroll, Denver Carroll; sister, Cathy Carroll; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 1, 2020