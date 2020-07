Donald L. Wedel

Died June 30, 2020

Donald L. Wedel, 86 of Cumming, died Tuesday, June 30. A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, July 5th at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, to be later followed by an Honors Ceremony at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton where he will be interred. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store