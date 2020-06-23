Donald Leon Timms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Leon Timms
June 21, 2020
Donald Leon Timms, age 55, of Braselton died Sunday, June 21. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24 at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved