Donald Leon Timms
June 21, 2020
Donald Leon Timms, age 55, of Braselton died Sunday, June 21. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24 at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 23, 2020.