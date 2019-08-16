|
Donald Lewis Owen
August 13, 2019
Donald Lewis Owen age 85, a 25-year resident of Gainesville, GA passed away peacefully on August 13th while napping at home in his office. He was the son of Lewis Owen and Elizabeth Lupton Owen of Lubbock, TX. Don grew up in a family of 10 children, on a small western ranch in Pep, TX. He attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated High School in a class of 11. Don then went on to attend Texas Technological & Agriculture College in Lubbock and graduated in 1957 with an Agriculture degree. During college and the first two years after, Don served four years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
At college he met the love of his life Ofilia Wood of Nueva Rosita, Mexico. Once employed with the USDA, Don married Ofilia. Don & Ofilia were married over 61 years. His job at the USDA kept him away from home, so Don took the agriculture teaching post at Eagle Pass High School, Eagle Pass, TX. Starting a family, Don realized teaching didn't pay a lot. In 1962 Don became a U.S. Border Patrolman and moved his family by train to the remote desert town of Douglas, AZ where Don & Ofilia raised a family of four children. The wilderness of southern Arizona provided many opportunities for the hunting and fishing Don enjoyed. Don was especially fond of fishing in the Sea of Cortez next to Baja, Mexico. In Douglas Don was a member of many civic originations and was on the board of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
In 1979 Don accepted a promotion and became an Agent for the U.S. Immigration Service (predecessor to ICE) in Downtown Atlanta. He moved to Lawrenceville, GA, worked 5 more years and retired. In 1985 President Reagan called Don and 100 other officers back to Service under the Amnesty Program and offered him a promotion in Lubbock. Don returned to Service and moved to Lubbock to be near his widowed mother, Elizabeth. Don retired a second time in 1990 and moved to New Port Richey, FL.
Don thought Florida was too hot and had too many retired people. He moved to more temperate Gainesville and bought the lakeside home of the former Times Editor, Ted Oglesby. For 25 years Don enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Lanier. Don & Ofilia entertained many guests and grandchildren at their home and on the lake. As Don grew older, he bought a golf cart. He was seen daily riding the cart around the neighborhood talking to everyone and helping where needed.
Don loved life and loved people, and everyone loved Don.
Don is survived by his wife Ofilia, children Robert Owen (Linda) of Gainesville, Ofilia Mitchell (John) of Cumming, Don Owen (Lynda) of Buford and Elizbeth Clifford (John) of Suwanee and 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Ward's Funeral Home on Main St Gainesville, Sunday 4 -7pm. Church Service at St Michael's Catholic on Enota Ave, 10am Monday August 19th. Interment at Alta Vista following the Mass. After the Interment please join the family for a lunch reception at Luna's Piano Bar to celebrate Don's life. Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 16, 2019