Donald Perdue

Died September 20, 2020

Donald Perdue, age 84 of Gillsville, died Sunday September 20th. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Tuesday September 22nd at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. He will lie in state at the graveside from 3:00 p.m. until the service time. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

