Donald Staples
Died May 29, 2020
Donald Staples, age 85, of Milton, passed away Friday, May 29. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.