Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Donetta Gerhart Norris

Donetta Gerhart Norris Obituary
Died April 22, 2019
Donetta Gerhart Norris, 77, died April 22, 2019.
A native of Lenoir City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Don and Ruth Gerhart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Hunter Norris; daughter, Melissa Anne Norris; and sister, Sarah Gerhart.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, west. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 PM until service time.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Steve Kell; three grandchildren, Deidre Kell, Lauren Kell and Donny Kell, all of Gainesville; special friends, Joan Cook and June Aikens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M&K Foundation, Inc., PO Box 76, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, west, Watkinsville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 23, 2019
